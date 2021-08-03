Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Mary (Mitzi) Warley

By Editorials
Sun-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary (Mitzi) Warley, 85 of Northfield, N.J. and Lebanon, Pa. passed away July 28, 2021. Mary was raised in Williamsport, Pa. by her parents, Leon and Margaret Skeebey. She met her husband, Robert, in Philadelphia. They married in 1956 and raised six children in Northfield, N.J. She enjoyed the beach and needlework. Mitzi was a force to be reckoned with but a very kind and caring soul. She is survived by her children, Robert (Jean), Michael (Terri), Jeffrey, Jim, Timothy (Joe) and Kimberly Peiffer (Tom); grandchildren, Robert and Jackson Warley, Chelsi Greear (Jeremiah), Brooke Necaise (Jesse), Ashley Warley (Ethan), Brian Warley (Kelly) and 6 great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her husbands, Robert H. Warley and Larry Kaplan. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the George H, Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood-Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

