Sports briefs: Blackhawks pledge to release findings of abuse investigation

The Chicago Blackhawks are pledging to release the findings of an independent investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010. President of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman confirmed Monday that CEO Danny Wirtz informed Blackhawks employees in a memo that the team will share the results of former federal prosecutor Reid Schar’s investigation and implement changes to address any shortcomings. According to TSN, Bowman and other team executives were in a meeting about the allegations against Brad Aldrich in 2010 but nothing was reported at the time to the NHL or the police. He and coach Joel Quenneville, who was reportedly not at that meeting, have each said they will cooperate. BASEBALL MILWAUKEE — Reliever John Axford’s comeback attempt is taking a detour from Toronto to Milwaukee, where the veteran right-hander started his major league career and had his greatest success. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Monday the team had acquired the 38-year-old Axford from the Blue Jays for cash considerations. Axford hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2018 and began this season as a studio analyst on the Blue Jays’ television broadcast crew. After pitching for Canada in an Olympic qualifier, Axford signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on June 24.