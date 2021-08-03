Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Sports briefs: Blackhawks pledge to release findings of abuse investigation

telegraphherald.com
 4 days ago

The Chicago Blackhawks are pledging to release the findings of an independent investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010. President of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman confirmed Monday that CEO Danny Wirtz informed Blackhawks employees in a memo that the team will share the results of former federal prosecutor Reid Schar’s investigation and implement changes to address any shortcomings. According to TSN, Bowman and other team executives were in a meeting about the allegations against Brad Aldrich in 2010 but nothing was reported at the time to the NHL or the police. He and coach Joel Quenneville, who was reportedly not at that meeting, have each said they will cooperate. BASEBALL MILWAUKEE — Reliever John Axford’s comeback attempt is taking a detour from Toronto to Milwaukee, where the veteran right-hander started his major league career and had his greatest success. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Monday the team had acquired the 38-year-old Axford from the Blue Jays for cash considerations. Axford hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2018 and began this season as a studio analyst on the Blue Jays’ television broadcast crew. After pitching for Canada in an Olympic qualifier, Axford signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on June 24.

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Joel Quenneville
Person
Chad Kuhl
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Nhl#The Chicago Blackhawks#Tsn#Nhl#The Blue Jays#Milwaukee Brewers#Covid#Triple A Indianapolis#Football Westfield#Eagles#Heisman#The Cleveland Browns#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

Monday Sports in Brief

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) — Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy remains hopeful quarterback Aaron Rodgers the three-time MVP will play for them this season, but says he doesn’t know whether Rodgers will arrive for the start of training camp. Murphy’s comments followed an NFL Network report that Rodgers has...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers' John Axford out for season with elbow injury

Brewers reliever John Axford will miss the rest of the season after suffering significant structural damage in his throwing elbow, manager Craig Counsell told reporters (including Adam McCalvy of MLB.com). The veteran righty is weighing his options for treatment, Counsell said. It’s a disappointing blow for a pitcher who just...
MLBMLB

Axford reunion shuttered by elbow injury

MILWAUKEE -- An MRI scan of John Axford’s right elbow revealed significant structural damage, and the veteran right-hander won’t pitch again in 2021, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday. It was a sad ending to what was an uplifting comeback story on Monday, when the Brewers traded $1 to the...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo shows how the Chicago Cubs disrespect their players

After the Chicago Cubs broke up the band at the deadline, Jed Hoyer had some interesting comments explaining his actions. While he ultimately made the right choice to let the core go and jumpstart a re-tooling phase with a reloaded farm system, his explanation on Monday for why extensions didn’t get done with any of Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, or Kris Bryant essentially backed the team bus right over the players. Moreover, the back and forth between Hoyer and Rizzo should give free agents pause before coming to the North Side.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Red Sox president rips Yankees after wild MLB trade deadline

The 2021 MLB trade deadline was one of the more hectic ones in years, which featured notable moves made by both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. As the Yankees are looking up at the Red Sox in the AL East standings, team general manager Brian Cashman went all out to acquire a pair of potent left-handed hitters in Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo. On the other hand, the Red Sox opted for a more conservative stance at the trade deadline, which included hauling in Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals.
MLBknbr.com

Curt Casali called for most bizarre balk you’ll ever see

Did you know a catcher could be called for a balk? Neither did we. Yet that’s what happened in the second inning of Tuesday’s Giants-Diamondbacks game on Tuesday, when catcher Curt Casali stopped a rolling ball using his mask. That’s a violation Rule 5.06 (b)(3)(E) which states that a player cannot deliberately touch a pitched ball with his cap, mask or any part of his uniform detached from its proper place on his person.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Oakland A’s Outfielder Receives 80-Game Suspension

Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano has been suspended 80 games for violating the league’s PED policy, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. Laureano reportedly tested positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance banned under the MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension is effective immediately. The Oakland organization released...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: Why Milwaukee Should Not Want The Top Playoff Seed

Jul 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell (30) looks on as Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (41) is up to bat against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports. The Milwaukee Brewers are...
wktysports.com

Uecker on the call in potential playoff matchup between Brewers, Giants

A potential playoff preview Friday night, with the NL-leading Milwaukee Brewers hosting the San Francisco Giants. One club just bolstered its lineup, while the other is reeling from injuries. Bob Uecker on the call for Brewers-Giants on WKTY Friday with pregame at 6:35 p.m. Tune in on 96.7 FM /...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Sign Another Former Alabama Star Running Back

The Las Vegas Raiders love players from Alabama and Clemson, and they haven’t been afraid to stock up at the running back position. Today, they signed a notable player who checks all of the boxes. Bo Scarbrough has bounced around a lot, since leaving Alabama in 2018. After winning two...
Obituariessemoball.com

Weekend Sports in Brief

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) -- For the first time since 2004, the U.S. men's basketball team has lost in the Olympics. And the Americans' quest for a fourth consecutive gold medal is already in serious trouble. France -- the team that knocked the Americans out of contention in the Basketball World...
NFLwhopam.com

Sports Briefs 7.29.21

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is revealing he considered retirement as his standoff with the team dragged on. However, Rodgers told reporters he still has a “big, competitive hole” in his body. Rodgers elaborated Wednesday on his dispute with the team that was the subject of much speculation this offseason.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: 10 pitchers to target as MLB trade deadline looms

(Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images) Jed Hoyer has been perfectly transparent that his efforts before the trade deadline will be focused on selling rather than buying. With this in mind, Chicago Cubs fans should not be expecting a huge splash in the coming days regarding the top arms available via trade this season. However, I expect the front office to work some magic here. In my opinion, the term “selling” in this sense is simply being used none other than to grab every other GM’s attention.
MLBwearegreenbay.com

Feeling Rowdy: Tellez hits first two homers as a Brewer in 6-1 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit his first two homers as a Brewer, Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Saturday night. Tellez went 3 of 4 with three RBIs, with solo shots off José Ruiz in the sixth inning and Reynaldo López in the eighth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy