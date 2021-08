Kilgore’s own Cade Pippen made the cut for the Texas Sports Writers Association’s annual Class 4A All-State Baseball Team. Pippen, an infielder and pitcher, was named third-team second baseman on a list that starts with every single 4A player in the entire state, then is narrowed to those who performed the best. Pippen was a member of the talented senior class that helped to get Kilgore to the University Interscholastic League’s Class 4A state tournament at the University of Texas in Austin in 2019.