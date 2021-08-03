Looking out for a ‘wink’ and hogs

TYLER — The large hog took off running once the gate opened inside the Lincoln County livestock arena. It headed straight toward auctioneer Joe Weber. Weber was busy searching the audience for bids during the 4-H livestock auction. The audience reacted with some “ohhs and ahhs” as the animal grazed Weber from behind. The auctioneer standing at the announcer’s stand above, Andrew Swanson, was announcing the bids. He had fun ribbing his partner down on the floor.