The 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport is the fastest sedan in America. Not in terms of speed, but in how many days it takes a dealer to turn one out of the showroom. It’s been near the top of the charts all year right up there with popular models like the Chevrolet Corvette and Kia Telluride and sells in about a quarter of the time it takes the average car to get into a buyer’s hands, even in this hot market where everything seems like its flying off the lot.