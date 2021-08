A perfect balance of creamy and tart, this blackcurrant ice cream uses all the tricks to make an irresistible treat using a tangy summer fruit. Homemade ice cream is one of those things that when you make it for the first time you're blown away by how good it is. It's creamy, fresh, and tastes like a rich frozen custard. With your first bite, you suddenly realize that the stuff in stores will never do again. There's no going back. You'll now just have to make your own quart of ice cream each week for the rest of your life.