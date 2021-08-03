interview: ODA seeks to extend new york city's public spaces 'beyond the street'

The City of Portland’s Finance Committee received a presentation from Finance Director Brendan T. O’Connell regarding the use of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Portland is receiving during its July 22, 2021 meeting. The City is receiving $46,290,625 in recovery funds to replace lost revenues and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The payment is split in two tranches, with the first payment of $23,145,326 received in May 2021 and the second payment of an equal amount scheduled to arrive no sooner than May 2022. The City Council approved the use of $8.5 million as part of the FY22 municipal budget, leaving $14.6 million left to allocate from the first tranche. ARPA funds must be obligated no later than December 31, 2024. Funds must be spent no later than December 31, 2026.