interview: ODA seeks to extend new york city's public spaces 'beyond the street'

designboom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODA introduces its new concept, dubbed ‘beyond the street,’ which seeks to transform new york city‘s streetscape with an extended public realm. the scheme blends existing infrastructure with a proposed new zoning regulation that would take advantage of the porous urban fabric, breaking open existing city blocks to create interior courtyards and pathways that will over time. with adaptive reuse together with new development and landscape design, ODA proposes a city that is even more walkable and blooming with green space accessible to all.

www.designboom.com

