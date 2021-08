While the times have been turbulent for the past year or so, it has hit virtually every industry. The semiconductor shortage is proof of that and now it is getting even more serious. Experts are predicting, this could continue till the end of 2022, and affect virtually all the manufacturing industries that rely on semiconductor chips. The automotive, gadget and other IT product makers which themselves rely on chips will get affected. Taiwan-based manufacturers Foxlink, Delta Electronics, AcBel Polytech, FSP, and Winmate have warned of components shortage which will impact everything in the supply chain.