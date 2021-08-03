Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

India seen holding rates low, clues awaited on normalising liquidity

By Swati Bhat
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUcUF_0bG0hgBA00
A security guard's reflection is seen next to the logo of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, India, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nursing an economy recovering after deadly second coronavirus wave, India's central bank is expected to leave interest rates at record lows for a seventh straight meeting on Friday, and the markets will focus on what it says about normalising liquidity.

To help the economy through the hard times caused by the pandemic, the RBI has maintained excess rupee liquidity in the banking system with the daily surplus currently exceeding 6 trillion rupees ($80.78 billion).

While most analysts reckon the RBI won't raise interest rates till next year, some expect the RBI to offer some clues as to when it will start reducing liquidity in a commentary that is released after the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

All 61 economists polled by Reuters said they see no change in the repo rate (INREPO=ECI) which has been steady at 4% since May last year. read more

But the consensus expected the RBI to make two 25 basis point increases next fiscal year, taking the repo rate to 4.50% by end-March 2023.

Economists said with inflation likely to come off the recent highs above 6%, RBI will continue to focus on growth and maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance. read more

"We have already seen early signs of improvement in economic activity following the easing of some restriction measures post the peaking of the second wave. However, these green shoots are still patchy at this stage," said Kunal Kundu, an economist with Societe Generale.

"With recovery not on autopilot and a looming third wave of infection, growth needs to be carefully nurtured," he added.

Opinions are split on when the RBI will start withdrawing the massive rupee liquidity from the banking system which is widely seen as the first step in its policy normalisation process.

Societe Generale expects RBI to hint at normalisation on Friday given the worries on the inflation front but Barclays said it was too early to send that signal.

Barclays expects that RBI to raise interest rates and unwind the extraordinary liquidity support "reasonably quickly" once it is confident that the economy's revival is firmly underway.

"The downside risks to the recovery and outlook for inflation suggest to us that policy will remain very accommodative for several more meetings," said Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics.

Shah expects normalisation to be gradual after RBI Governor Das told a local newspaper last month that a sudden change to monetary policy approach can have serious consequences for the economic recovery. read more

Traders however are betting the RBI may hint at delaying policy normalisation due to the threat of a third wave and uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to taper its bond buying.

Any revision to RBI's projections on growth and inflation will also be closely watched.

"Any RBI action on fine-tuning banking system liquidity as well as any further steps towards ongoing 'orderly evolution of yield curve' will be the key determinants of interest rates going forward," said Churchill Bhatt, executive vice president for debt investments at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Liquidity#Inflation#Rbi#Mpc#Inrepo#Eci#Societe Generale#Barclays#Capital Economics#The U S Federal Reserve#The Thomson Reuters Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Related
Business101 WIXX

Bank of England keeps stimulus but signals future tightening

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged and held its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1% on Thursday but gave fresh clues as to how it would start weaning the economy off pandemic support. The Bank said notably that it...
BusinessForexTV.com

Pound Advances As BoE Maintains Rate, QE; Suggests Modest Tightening Of Policy

The pound moved up against its major trading partners in the European session on Thursday, after the Bank of England retained its interest rate and quantitative easing programme, but signaled a modest tightening of monetary policy depending upon improvement in the economy. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to leave...
BusinessForexTV.com

Bank Of England Keeps Rate Unchanged; Lifts Inflation Forecast

The Bank of England retained its interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged and raised its inflation outlook citing higher energy prices. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 0.10 percent. The central bank retained the existing stock of corporate bond purchases at GBP...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares slip after central bank decision; Reliance drops

BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares dipped on Friday after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged, while Reliance Industries fell after India’s top court ruled that an arbitration order stopping Future Retail’s sale of assets to the conglomerate was valid. At 0535 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares edge higher after central bank keeps rates steady

BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched up slightly after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected, while traders waited for its commentary about liquidity normalisation. At 0448 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex both gained 0.2% at 16,333 and...
Economydallassun.com

RBI retains GDP growth target at 9.5 pc for FY22

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday retained real GDP growth at 9.5 per cent in 2021-22 as domestic economic activity is starting to recover with the ebbing of Covid-19's second wave. This consists of 21.4 per cent in Q1, 7.3 per cent...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

INSTANT VIEW -India cenbank keeps rates on hold as expected

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee kept interest rates steady at record lows on Friday, as widely predicted, but traders were awaiting its commentary about liquidity normalisation for clues on its next policy move. The RBI held the repo rate INREPO=ECI, its key lending...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Baht lags peers on COVID-19 worries, India c.bank holds rates

* India's RBI raises inflation forecast * Thailand posts record daily virus cases and deaths * Rupiah on track for weekly gain By Soumyajit Saha Aug 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht languished at three-year lows on Friday as an unrelenting coronavirus wave dented recovery hopes, while India's equities and currency were muted after interest rates were held steady at record lows as expected. The baht was down 0.5%, still the worst performer among Southeast Asian currencies, and has weakened more than 10% so far this year. Thailand reported 21,379 COVID-19 cases and 191 deaths on Friday, both new records, in a week that also saw monthly consumer confidence dropping to a record low and the Bank of Thailand slashing its full-year growth outlook. "We believe that if further downside risks to growth materialise, such as a continued spread of the Delta variant and the extension of the current restrictions into late September/October, Thailand may witness a second consecutive annual growth contraction in 2021," HSBC said in a note to clients. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India kept benchmark rates unchanged as expected but raised its inflation forecast, promising to help normalise liquidity conditions. "It is amply evident that RBI is comfortable with the headline inflation hovering around 6.0%," said Suman Chowdhury, chief analytical officer at Acuité Ratings & Research. India's NSE Nifty 50 index was slightly lower, while the Indian rupee was largely flat. Indonesia's rupiah weakened slightly, but was on track for its best week since the one ended June 11 as the country exited recession and saw signs of the current coronavirus wave having peaked. Indonesia's benchmark yields had fallen around 30 basis points from July 5 in the run up to the bumper economic growth numbers out on Thursday, before rising slightly on Friday. Jakarta stocks were slightly lower, while Malaysia and Thailand shares also fell. HIGHLIGHTS ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields up 4 basis points at 1.51% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.1 basis points at 6.29% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0702 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.01 -5.93 0.33 1.37 China -0.05 +0.99 -0.32 -0.50 India -0.01 -1.49 -0.11 16.41 Indonesia -0.17 -2.26 -0.13 3.65 Malaysia +0.02 -4.60 -0.31 -8.36 Philippines +0.10 -4.55 -0.11 -8.40 S.Korea +0.14 -4.89 -0.18 13.81 Singapore +0.06 -2.17 -0.05 11.59 Taiwan -0.05 +2.47 -0.44 18.96 Thailand -0.51 -10.25 -0.45 4.58 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
EconomyBusiness Insider

India Central Bank Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

(RTTNews) - India's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Friday and vowed to continue its accommodative stance as long as necessary. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India unanimously voted to hold the benchmark policy rate at 4.00 percent. The reverse repo rate was retained at 3.35 percent.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Euro Rate at Fresh 4-Month Best Following Hawkish Bank of England

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1665-1.1700. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Bank of England's August policy event proved more 'hawkish' than investors and analysts expected, potentially setting the scene for higher Pound Sterling exchange rates over coming weeks. The British Pound recorded its strongest purchasing levels against...
BusinessBusiness Insider

India Central Bank Maintains Status Quo

(RTTNews) - India's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low and pledged to continue its accommodative stance as long as necessary despite inflation breaching its upper target band. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to hold the benchmark policy rate at 4.00 percent, the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India cenbank keeps rates on hold as expected

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) kept interest rates steady at record lows on Friday, as widely predicted, but traders were awaiting its commentary about liquidity normalisation for clues on its next policy move. The RBI held the repo rate (INREPO=ECI), its key...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases ahead of U.S. jobs data, market focuses on Fed and PBOC stances

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased slightly against a firmer dollar on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the session that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory and fuel volatility in currency markets. The dollar was supported in the lead up to the data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar, 66 pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4691. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4664 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4643 at midday, 33 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The yuan has been stuck in a very thin range of less than 150 pips around 6.46 per dollar this week and is set to wrap up almost flat against the dollar, as investors continued to wait for clearer policy guidance, traders said. "The dollar is still likely to guide the yuan's movements in the short term," said a trader at a Chinese bank, referring to possible volatility in the dollar prompted by the U.S. payrolls. Traders are also monitoring the widening spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in China and government containment measures, clues on Beijing's policy stance from China's monthly benchmark lending rate fixing on Aug. 20, and Fed comments on possible timing of tapering at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month. "We maintain our expectation that the U.S. Fed will be ready to give advance notice on tapering at their Jackson Hole Retreat on 27-28 August or at the next FOMC meeting on 23 September," Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ, said in a note. "This will likely be followed by the announcement of a taper programme around the end of the year." Many market analysts and economists said the timing of Fed tapering could be critical as that could allow the PBOC to ease its monetary policy to prop up the economy without triggering too much fluctuations in the yuan. Meanwhile, Beijing's recent regulatory crackdown on the tech sector has added to a complicated picture of Chinese economic policy, amid a combination of debt deleveraging and monetary easing bias, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The overarching point is that there is a shifting balance of risks on the renminbi towards a less positive outlook, even as important fundamental tailwinds remain," Tan said. "We currently have a year-end forecast of USD/CNY 6.40, and that should be nudged higher to 6.45 in recognition of the shifting balance of risks." By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.356 from the previous close of 92.267, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4624 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4625 6.4691 0.10% Spot yuan 6.4643 6.461 -0.05% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.03% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.46 98.43 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.356 92.267 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4624 0.03% * Offshore 6.6347 -2.60% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessFXStreet.com

Pound posts modest gains as BoE outlines tightening plans

Sterling eked out modest gains versus its major peers after the Bank of England laid out cautious plans to tighten monetary policy on Thursday. As expected, there was no immediate change in policy from the BoE. The vote on interest rates was once again unanimous and only one MPC member, Michael Saunders, voted in favour of a reduction in the size of the bank’s quantitative easing programme. The growth forecast for this year was left unchanged, despite the modest downside risks posed by the delayed reopening and ongoing ‘pandemic. We actually think that fears surrounding the latter are perhaps slightly overblown and that the actual impact from the mass isolation orders will be rather minimal - the UK government has already tweaked the technology to minimise disruption.
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

The Bank of England is considering the threat of inflation.

The Bank of England is considering the threat of inflation. The Bank of England will give an update on its monetary policy and predictions on Thursday, with a focus on the inflation outlook as rising prices throughout the world threaten the recovery. While the Bank of England is largely expected...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Crown, Forint Expected to Firm as Interest Rates Rise: Reuters Poll

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The Czech crown and the Hungarian forint will extend gains in the coming year as their central banks hike rates to curb inflation during the post-pandemic economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Analysts expect the crown to continue firming, reaching 25.04 to the euro in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy