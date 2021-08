High-yield dividend stocks are one of the most common ways for investors to generate income. But they are especially important during times like now. Interest rates are near all-time lows, so bonds are not providing nearly the same level of income as they have historically. Stocks aren't paying very much on average, either. The dividend yield on the S&P 500 Index is currently at a paltry 1.3% – near its lowest level since mid-2001.