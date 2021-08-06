Cancel
PS5 stock UK - live: PS5 restocks live at EE and Smyths, plus more console news

By Alex Lee
Update: The PS5 is now in stock at EE for eligible customers. Smyths Toys stock is available in-store. Argos and ShopTo could drop today. Read on for more information.

The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.

July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very , Smyths Toys , Argos , Amazon and Game . As for August? Well, it’s already off to a great start. We’ve already had 11 drops this week. EE has had three drops and BT dropped stock on Monday. We’ve also had drops at John Lewis , Smyths Toys , Very , Asda ., Ace Studio and Simply Games

If you’re looking to buy a PS5, there’s still hope. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

