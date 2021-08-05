Cancel
Jason Momoa interview turns ‘uncomfortable’ after ‘icky’ Game of Thrones question

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
 1 day ago

An interview with Jason Momoa turned extremely awkward after the actor took umbrage with a question about Game of Thrones .

The Aquaman actor was asked by The New York Times if he had any “regrets” about the Thrones scenes in which his character, Khal Drogo, was sexually violent.

Momoa seemed happy enough to answer the question, replying: “Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style. You’re playing someone that’s like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it’s not a nice thing, and it’s what that character was.”

He then added: “I’ve never really been questioned about ‘Do you regret playing a role?’ We’ll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again.”

From here on out, Momoa, clearly rattled, appeared to close himself off from the interviewer, giving short and cold answers, which ultimately led to the end of the conversation.

When asked if he was “able to articulate” his “vision for the whole totality” of the Aquaman franchise, Momoa replied: “No”.

The actor was then asked about his time spent travelling the world back in the 1990s and, when pushed on whether he had a particular memory of his adventures, he said: “Not really for you. Or for the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368Epv_0bG0hWIm00

Getting the hint, the interviewer brings the chat to a close, but Momoa still had the Thrones question on his mind.

“I wanted to bring something up that left a bad feeling in my stomach,” he said. “I was bummed when you asked me that. It just feels icky – putting it upon me to remove something. As if an actor even had the choice to do that. We’re not really allowed to do anything.

“There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don’t get to come in and be like, “I’m not going do that because this isn’t kosher right now and not right in the political climate.” That never happens. So it’s a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1oeV_0bG0hWIm00

Following the interview’s publication, some criticised Momoa for making the interview “uncomfortable”, while others defended the actor for his “legitimate” response, calling him a “company man”.

