Today in history: City manager says pasteurization plant inevitable if milk rules violated

The typhoid fever situation remained unchanged today except that City Manager George Johnston has instructed Inspector Bellman to notify all milk dealers to be particularly careful to observe the strict letter of the city ordinance and state rules. City officials say that if it is impossible to enforce the milk ordinance as now constituted that a pasteurization plant here is inevitable, whether it eliminates some smaller dealers or not. Sellers and Vanderjagt, the dairy farm east of the city where the herd was badly burned in the recent Clam Lake forest fire resumed their route today. The city refused to let them sell milk from the injured animals but the firm purchased a herd near Star City this week. Many residents of the city are boiling well water pending tests now being made for the city. Others are using the lake water in the city mains now that suspicion has been directed toward the wells in the vain search by the local health department for the source of the revived typhoid epidemic here.