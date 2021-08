Free to play, all golfers are welcome to try their hand at the qualifying round, with the Top Ten closest to the pin distances advancing to the Finals. If an ace is achieved in the Finals, someone could win up to $150,000! Qualifying takes place from 10:00 – 6:00 on August 10th at the New Prague Golf Club Driving Range. Your free entry form must be presented upon arrival! They can be acquired from our participating sponsors.