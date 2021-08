CADILLAC — Not since the end of spring has the average COVID-19 daily case count been so high in this region. According to District Health Department No. 10 — which covers Wexford, Missaukee, Lake, Crawford, Kalkaska, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo and Oceana counties — daily COVID cases spiked to 20 on July 31; the last time the region experienced that many cases in one day was May 29.