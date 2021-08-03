Cancel
Bastion confirms its handlebar was in use during Australia's Olympics Team Pursuit crash

By Cyclingnews
 4 days ago
Bastion Cycles have confirmed that it was one of its handlebar units that was being used by Alex Porter when he crashed during the Team Pursuit qualifying at the Tokyo Olympic Games and said it was working with the Australian Olympic team to understand the cause behind the failure. Porter...

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

