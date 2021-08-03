Cancel
BMO Capital Upgrades DXC Technology (DXC) to Outperform

 4 days ago

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman upgraded DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $50.00 (from $43.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on DXC Technology click here. For more ratings news on DXC Technology click here. Shares of DXC Technology closed...

Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Raises TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$154.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.29.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick downgraded Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE: TDS) from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $23.00 (from $27.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade TDS to Underweight from Neutral and establish a Dec. 2022 price target of $23 (prior 2021 PT of $27). We use a discounted cash flow analysis to arrive at our price target and assume a 7.0% WACC and 2% perpetual growth rate. TDS trades at 5.3x our 2021 EBITDA estimate compared with other integrated carriers at 7.0x; the company now pays a 3.2% dividend yield compared with ~4-5% for peers. We believe most of the potential upside in TDS shares likely would come from its wireless business."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts FREYR Battery SA (FREY) at Buy

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiates coverage on FREYR Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) with a Buy rating and a price target of $20.00. The analyst comments "Freyr(FREY) is a pre-production battery cell manufacturer that is looking to produce green battery cells (generated from renewable power) for the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets. Itsfirst battery cell manufacturing facility is set to start commercial production in 2023 in Norway and will be powered solely with hydroelectric power. FREY is positioning itself to be the cleanest battery cell manufacturer in the world. And with battery cell supply issues already rearing their ugly heads across the global EV supply chain despite EV market penetration still being in its infancy (~3% of global auto sales) and energy storage systems (ESS) set for multi- decade growth as ESSs are used to complement the build-out of wind and solar across the developed world for now (emerging markets later), we believe FREY's European location (~70% of the world's battery cell manufacturing capacity in China) makes it an attractive cell supplier for European auto OEMs and ESSs across Europe. We initiate with a Buy rating and a $20 PT."
StocksStreetInsider.com

PPG Industries (PPG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.3% to $0.59; 1.4% Yield

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, or $2.36 annualized. This is a 9.3% increase from the prior dividend of $0.54. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 9, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Brooks Automation (BRKS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Global Partners (GLP) Misses Q2 EPS by 28c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.23, $0.28 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. For earnings history and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IBM (IBM) Declares $1.64 Quarterly Dividend; 4.6% Yield

IBM (NYSE: IBM) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share, or $6.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 4.6 percent. For a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Anthony Webster Sells 66,861 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Lowers TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $44.00

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) PT Raised to $116 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini raised the price target on Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) to $116.00 (from $111.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.
StocksStreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Assumes Clarivate Plc (CLVT) at Outperform

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra assumes coverage on Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $29.00. The analyst comments "CLVT is a leader...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Boosts Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $66.00

MIME has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Upgrades Square (SQ) to Outperform, 'Buy Now'

Cowen analyst George Mihalos upgraded Square (NYSE: SQ) from Market Perform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Evercore ISI Upgrades HP Enterprise (HPE) to Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani upgraded HP Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) from In Line to Outperform with a price target of $20.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on HP Enterprise click here. For more ratings news on HP Enterprise click here. Shares of HP Enterprise closed at $14.10...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $70.00

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cowen Upgrades Nokia (NOK) to Outperform; Upward Trajectory 'Now Clear'

Cowen analyst Paul Silverstein upgraded Nokia (NYSE: NOK) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $8.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Upgrades SPS Commerce (SPSC) to Outperform

Baird analyst Joe Vruwink upgraded SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

