BMO Capital Upgrades DXC Technology (DXC) to Outperform

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.
