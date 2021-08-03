News roundup: Cheyenne Mountain and Broadmoor area news in brief

From 10-1 p.m. Aug. 4, Cheyenne Mountain Park will host Adventure Day in the Limekiln parking lot and on nearby trails. There will be activities including hatchet and atlatl throwing, lassoing, archery, GPS challenge, .22 rifle trailer, wildlife watching, backyard bass, and Skins & Skulls. Attendees can make their way around different stations and then enter to win raffle prizes. Please wear closed-toe shoes. The event is free but a park pass is required.