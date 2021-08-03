Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers beat up on Buccos' bullpen, 6-2

Derrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) - Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer's five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. Escobar's two-out triple off Kyle Keller in the sixth extended the Brewers' lead to 2-0. He...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Kyle Keller
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Pittsburgh Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: Why Milwaukee Should Not Want The Top Playoff Seed

Jul 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell (30) looks on as Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (41) is up to bat against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports. The Milwaukee Brewers are...
MLBESPN

Tellez homers twice to help Brewers beat White Sox 6-1

MILWAUKEE --  Rowdy Tellez said he'd never received a curtain call before his two-homer performance Saturday night had a sellout crowd chanting his first name. Then the Milwaukee Brewers slugger quickly corrected himself. I had one in the minor leagues, I think Double-A I had one, Tellez said after...
MLBPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Milwaukee Brewers beat Chicago White Sox 6-1

MILWAUKEE - Rowdy Tellez hit his first two homers as a Brewer, Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Saturday night. Tellez went 3 of 4 with three RBIs, with solo shots off Jose Ruiz in the sixth inning and Reynaldo Lopez in the eighth.
MLBWDIO-TV

Swanson hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves beat Brewers 8-1

ATLANTA (AP) - Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam and a two-run shot and drove in a career-high seven runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Swanson had three hits, including the slam in the seventh off John Curtiss. He broke a 1-1 tie with his two-run homer off Brandon Woodruff in the sixth.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers Bolster Bullpen by Trading for LHP Daniel Norris

The trade deadline is now just a few hours away, but it was only a matter of time before the Milwaukee Brewers added to their bullpen depth. This is a move that we’ve seen David Stearns often make in the past and when it comes to the postseason, there is no such thing as too much pitching.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Escobar homers, triples as Brewers defeat Pirates 6-2

MILWAUKEE — Eduardo Escobar made one heck of an initial impression on Milwaukee fans in his first home game as a Brewer. Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer’s five shutout innings in the Brewers’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers' John Axford out for season with elbow injury

Brewers reliever John Axford will miss the rest of the season after suffering significant structural damage in his throwing elbow, manager Craig Counsell told reporters (including Adam McCalvy of MLB.com). The veteran righty is weighing his options for treatment, Counsell said. It’s a disappointing blow for a pitcher who just...
MLBwtmj.com

Escobar goes Esco-far; Brewers drop Pirates 6-2

421 feet. Exit Velocity of 110.8 mph. Eduardo Escobar planted securely in a Brewers uniform. The roster moves certainly didn’t stop for the Brewers as the trade deadline concluded. A taste of nostalgia was paired with fans’ breakfast as the news of the team signing former closer John Axford to the 40-man roster. Axford excelling with the Brewers during the 2011 season, contributing heavily in the NLCS against the Cardinals that year. With the absence of Josh Hader from the pen due to health & safety protocols, Stearns saw Axford as a flyer to fill a position that he has filled once or twice before.
Pittsburgh, PAwesb.com

Brewers Top Pirates 6-2 On WESB Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 in Milwaukee last night on WESB Sports. Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple in his first home game as a Brewer. He also walked twice to reach base on each of his four plate appearances. Bryse Wilson worked...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Bryse Wilson impresses but Pirates still fall to Brewers, 6-2

MILWAUKEE — The fact that Bryse Wilson even allowed one run in his Pirates debut felt unlucky. The newest Pirate, who came to Pittsburgh this week in the trade that sent closer Richard Rodriguez to the Atlanta Braves, threw five snappy innings in the team’s 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. He allowed two hits the entire time, and they traveled a combined six feet in the air, according to Statcast.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Brewers LHP Eric Lauer tests positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Craig Counsell announced Wednesday. The Brewers currently have six players on the COVID-19 injury list, including left-hander Josh Hader and right-handers Hunter Strickland, Jake Cousins and Jandel Gustave. Outfielder Christian Yelich and infielder Keston Hiura are also on the list.
MLBheraldstandard.com

Held hitless into 7th by Houser, Pirates top Brewers in 10th

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers starter Adrian Houser was pulled with a no-hitter intact in the seventh inning, and Gregory Polanco and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to eventually beat Milwaukee 8-5 in the 10th Tuesday night. Houser left after 6 1/3 innings and 104 pitches with Milwaukee ahead 4-0. “We had...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Remains on bench

Bradley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates. The lefty-hitting Bradley's absence from the lineup against an opposing southpaw (Steven Brault) isn't surprising, but the veteran outfielder's playing time has become more scarce against right-handed pitching as well now that Lorenzo Cain is back in the fold. Christian Yelich could return from the COVID-19 injured list as soon as Thursday, which would likely leave Bradley as the Brewers' fifth outfielder behind Yelich, Cain, Avisail Garcia and Tyrone Taylor. The Brewers value Bradley for his excellent glove and ability to play all three outfield spots, but his anemic .538 OPS and bloated 29 percent strikeout rate has made it increasingly tough for manager Craig Counsell to justify making room in the lineup for the 31-year-old.
MLBDerrick

Pirates drop series' finale with Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. The Brewers trailed 2-1 with two outs in the seventh when Luis Uras started...
MLBdarnews.com

Pinch-hit HR by Tellez gives Brewers 4-2 win over Pirates

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Rowdy Tellez stayed calm long enough to deliver the kind of moment that produced bedlam from an adoring home crowd. Tellez connected on a three-run homer as a pinch-hitter to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in the seventh inning of a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
MLBIndiana Gazette

Brewers beat Pirates in a pinch

MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez stayed calm long enough to deliver the kind of moment that produced bedlam from an adoring home crowd. Tellez connected on a three-run homer as a pinch-hitter to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in the seventh inning of a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Game Thread #109: Milwaukee Brewers (64-44) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-66)

After a disappointing end to Tuesday night’s game due to an undermanned bullpen, the Milwaukee Brewers hope to secure another series win against the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon. Freddy Peralta gets the ball in the series finale against Pittsburgh lefty Steven Brault, who is making his first start of the...
MLBDaily Telegram

Tellez comes off the bench to lift Brewers

Rowdy Tellez ripped a three-run, pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning to rally the host Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, Luis Urias drew a two-out walk off Kyle Keller (0-1) and Manny Pina followed with an...
MLBnumberfire.com

Omar Narvaez in Brewers' Friday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is starting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate while batting third in the order against Giants starter Logan Webb. Our models project Narvaez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...

Comments / 0

Community Policy