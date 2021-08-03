Brewers beat up on Buccos' bullpen, 6-2

Bradley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates. The lefty-hitting Bradley's absence from the lineup against an opposing southpaw (Steven Brault) isn't surprising, but the veteran outfielder's playing time has become more scarce against right-handed pitching as well now that Lorenzo Cain is back in the fold. Christian Yelich could return from the COVID-19 injured list as soon as Thursday, which would likely leave Bradley as the Brewers' fifth outfielder behind Yelich, Cain, Avisail Garcia and Tyrone Taylor. The Brewers value Bradley for his excellent glove and ability to play all three outfield spots, but his anemic .538 OPS and bloated 29 percent strikeout rate has made it increasingly tough for manager Craig Counsell to justify making room in the lineup for the 31-year-old.