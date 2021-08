Team GB rider Geraint Thomas abandons following crash. Team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart also hit deck in tough race. Team GB rider Adam Yates in select group at front of race. Richard Carapaz (Ecuador), the winner of the 2019 edition of the Giro d'Italia, and Brandon McNulty (USA), the 23-year-old from Phoenix who has been tipped as the next big thing in American cycling, are gaining on the pre-race favourites who may now have to battle for bronze. The duo's lead is 50sec.