Georgia’s top players by position: Quarterbacks
The state’s rapidly increasing production of elite quarterbacks continues in 2021 with four Georgia seniors rated as consensus four-star prospects. They are Rabun County’s Gunner Stockton (committed to Georgia), Lowndes’ Jacurri Brown (Miami), Collins Hill’s Sam Horn (Missouri) and Benedictine’s Holden Geriner (Auburn). Georgia’s junior class has four-star quarterbacks Malachi Singleton of North Cobb and Dylan Lonergan of Brookwood.www.ajc.com
