1898 and 1994 McKee Street - Avenue Marketplace - Comprehensive Plan Land Use & Zoning Map Amendment - Planned Development - Conditional Use / Design Review/Subdivision
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given to all persons concerned that on the 4th day of August, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, at 100 N Island Ave., Batavia, Illinois, the Plan Commission of the City of Batavia will conduct a Public Hearing pursuant to pursuant to Chapters 3.1, 5.2, 5.4, 5.7, and 5.8 of the Batavia Zoning Code to consider Amendments to the Batavia Comprehensive Plan’s Land Use Map, Zoning Map, rezoning of property, Conditional Use Permits for drive-through restaurant facilities, and a Planned Development. The Plan Commission concurrently will hold an open meeting to consider Design Reviews and Subdivision of property, pursuant to Zoning Code Chapters 5.2 and 5.6, and City Code Title 11.www.cityofbatavia.net
