Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group Plc

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. (a)Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Name of exempt principal trader:. Investec Bank plc. (b)Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Name of offeror/offeree in relation to...

www.streetinsider.com

Marketsmodernreaders.com

Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday.
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
Invesco Ltd. : Restore Plc.

Invesco Ltd. : Restore Plc.

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose...
Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)

By Nishant Kumar LONDON (Reuters) - After watching billions of dollars of investor cash follow "star" managers exiting rivals, some Britain-based fund firms have taken a novel... Close Brothers (LON:CBRO) – Trading UpdateShare Price 1455pMkt Cap £2,198mConflict Disclosure: No HoldingUpdate Banking increased loan book 0.9% in Q1with a stable... Industry.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Strongbridge biopharma plc

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013. DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. 1.Â Â Â Â KEY INFORMATION.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Marine Products (MPX) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 3% Yield

Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

CN Energy Group (CNEY) IPO Double on Open to $8

Today's IPO for CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) opened for trading at $8 after pricing its initial public offering of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share. Shares have since trended down to $6.69.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. For: Aug 06 Filed by: SMITH PATRICK W

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This sale...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Eastman Chemical (EMN) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share, or $2.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2021,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 5.8% Yield

United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Eton Pharmaceuticals, For: Aug 04 Filed by: Opaleye Management Inc.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents securities owned directly by Opaleye, L.P. (the "Fund"). As the investment manager of the Fund, Opaleye...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Prices 7.5M Share IPO at $15/sh

Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $112.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Immuneering. All of the Class A common stock is being offered by Immuneering. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Immuneering has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend; 3.1% Yield

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.34) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.36. The company has a market capitalization of £871.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.76 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Value Capital Trust and AIP Yield Fund, LP Provide Update on Previously Announced Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2021) - Value Capital Trust (TSXV: VLU.P) ("Value") and AIP Yield Fund, LP ("AIPYF") announce that they have updated the terms of the proposed brokered private placement of subscription receipts of AIPYF ("Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$20,000,000 (the "Offering") announced on February 18, 2021 (the "February Announcement").
Holding(s) in Company

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City...
Medical & Biotechclevelandstar.com

Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. Secures Financing to Proceed with Research Activities; Enters Investor Relations Agreement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. ('Asia Green' or the 'Company') (CSE:ASIA) announced today that it has secured an agreement with a director of the Company to complete two separate financing transactions for the purpose of addressing certain expenses tied to ongoing and possible new research activities being conducted or which may be commenced by the Company pursuant to the terms of its technology licensing agreements with InPlanta Biotechnology Ltd. ('InPlanta'), Pathway RX Inc. ('Pathway') and Swysh Inc. ('Swysh'). The proceeds of these transactions will be applied to facilitate certain research programs that are or may be undertaken jointly with Asia Green's technology partners, or to advance those programs the Company is developing with its regional and academic partners in SE Asia.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AG.L (LON:AG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of AG.L in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of AG.L in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

