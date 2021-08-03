Report: Rockets add C Daniel Theis for 4 years, $36M
The Houston Rockets agreed Monday to a four-year, $36 million deal with center Daniel Theis, ESPN reported. The Rockets plan to work a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls, utilizing Houston’s $8.28 million trade exception created from last season’s Victor Oladipo, the report indicated. The maneuvering will forge a large trade exception for Chicago while allowing the Rockets to maintain a $9.5 million mid-level exception.www.lindyssports.com
