Romelu Lukaku has jumped back to the top of Chelsea’s wanted list of strikers with Borussia Dortmund showing no sign of altering their not for sale stance on Erling Haaland. As well as trying to negotiate a deal with Inter Milan, who have insisted Lukaku will not be sold, Chelsea are ready to make an official bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde if they first line up a deal to sell one of their central defenders with Kurt Zouma currently the most likely to depart.