Pau Gasol: All the accolades of the best FIBA player ever

A loss against Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics may have signaled the end of Pau Gasol’s illustrious playing career, and if that is the case, what a sensational career it was.

It goes without saying, Gasol accomplished a lot in the NBA – namely, winning two championships and having six All-Star and four All-NBA appearances – but it was in the summer when he was most dominant, playing with Spain in countless tournaments that usually ended in a medal and with him in MVP contention.

Below, check out all the accolades put together by the best FIBA player ever.

Summer of 1999 with Spain

FIBA Under-19 World Champion

Stats: 5.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 0.6 apg

2000-01 with FC Barcelona

Spanish League title, Spanish Cup title, All-Euroleague 2nd Team, Spanish League Finals MVP and Spanish Cup MVP

Stats: 11.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.3 spg and 1.1 bpg

Summer of 2001 with Spain

2001-02 with Memphis Grizzlies

Summer of 2002 with Spain

Summer of 2003 with Spain

Silver medal at the Eurobasket, All-Tournament Team and top scorer

Stats: 25.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 1.7 bpg, 64.9 FG% and 62.5 3P%

Summer of 2004 with Spain

2005-06 with Memphis Grizzlies

Summer of 2006 with Spain

Summer of 2007 with Spain

Silver medal at the Eurobasket and All-Tournament Team

Stats: 18.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.7 bpg, 62.1 FG% and 62.5 3P%

2007-08 with Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers

Summer of 2008 with Spain

2008-09 with Los Angeles Lakers

Summer of 2009 with Spain

Gold medal at the Eurobasket, MVP, All-Tournament Team and top scorer

Stats: 18.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 2.2 bpg, 64.4 FG% and 44.4 3P%

2009-10 with Los Angeles Lakers

2010-11 with Los Angeles Lakers

Summer of 2011 with Spain

Gold medal at the Eurobasket and All-Tournament Team

Stats: 20.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.7 bpg, 53.8 FG% and 63.6 3P%

Summer of 2012 with Spain

Silver medal at the Olympics

Stats: 19.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.2 bpg, 57.0 FG% and 31.2 3P%

Summer of 2014 with Spain

All-Tournament Team at the World Cup

Stats: 20.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 2.3 bpg, 63.5 FG% and 27.3 3P%

2014-15 with Chicago Bulls

Summer of 2015 with Spain

Gold medal at the Eurobasket, MVP, All-Tournament Team and top scorer

Stats: 25.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.3 bpg, 57.5 FG% and 66.7 3P%

2015-16 with Chicago Bulls

Summer of 2016 with Spain

Bronze medal at the Olympics

Stats: 19.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.9 bpg, 54.5 FG% and 52.2 3P%

Summer of 2017 with Spain

Bronze medal at the Eurobasket and All-Tournament Team

Stats: 17.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 bpg, 54.3 FG% and 35.3 3P%

2018-19 with San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 with FC Barcelona