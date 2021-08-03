Zoo centennial book unveiling & sales

“Roosevelt Park Zoo Centennial Commemorative, 1921-2021,” a 128-page book of stories and photos by The Minot Daily News in cooperation with Roosevelt Park Zoo, will be unveiled at the zoo on Saturday, Aug. 7, and go on sale there that day. The books will be available for sale at The Minot Daily News office at 301 4th St. SE, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday, Aug. 9. The limited quantity of centennial books cost $39.95 each.