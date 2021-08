At least 57 migrants have died after their boat sank off the coast of Libya, the UN’s migration body has announced. Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration, said the vessel left the Libyan town of Khums on Sunday with about 75 men, women and children on board. But on Monday the boat came to a standstill after it developed engine troubles, before capsizing in rough weather. Only 18 people were plucked from the sea by fishermen and the Libyan coastguard and the others are presumed to have died. Ms Msehli said survivors of the shipwreck who...