Community Sentencing waiver put in plain until McGirt resolved

Adair County Commissioners agreed to temporarily waive the rent for Community Sentencing during a meeting Monday morning, Aug. 2. Judge Liz Brown made the request. “All of you have been on the board, so you know how successful it is. We were serving about 90 people, and now it’s down to 40. Clients are how we pay our rent and supervisor. Until McGirt is settled, it’s hard to determine what will happen,” Brown said.