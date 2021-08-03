Local H to Cover Prince, The Kinks, Mark Lanegan and More on New Album Local H’s Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3 – Tracklisting
What started as a Facebook live project during quarantine, has now developed in a whole album, Local H’s Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3. Like the name entails, this is the bands third covers album. The rock band released their first Awesome Mixtape in 2010 and Awesome Mixtape #2 in 2014. Cover album number three is set to be released October 8th via Brutal Panda Records.music.mxdwn.com
