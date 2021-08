Congress needs to act now to avoid a wave of evictions in the coming months. The Housing Choice Voucher program is our nation’s largest and most effective housing program. But only 1 in 4 renters can get a voucher because of inadequate funding. If we expand vouchers to all eligible renters and guarantee funding for the program each year, we could virtually end homelessness, reduce racial inequality and save lives. And we can pay for it by making the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share of taxes.