Campaign makes case for paid leave
A new statewide campaign is renewing the fight for paid leave. On Thursday, the Vermont FaMLI (Family and Medical Leave Insurance) Coalition — a group of more than 25 organizations, including the Vermont Main Street Alliance, Vermont Commission on Women, and Voices for Vermont’s Children — launched its “We Believe in Paid Leave” campaign, a video series that highlights stories of small-business owners around the state who support a national paid family and medical leave program.www.eagletimes.com
