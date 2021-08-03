Campaign makes case for paid leave

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Paid Leave for All is the national campaign of organizations working to pass paid family and medical leave for all working people. The campaign is leading a cross-country bus tour this summer, visiting 14 cities around the United States, including Albany and New York City, to call on lawmakers to pass a national paid leave policy as part of the next infrastructure package. Organizers say paid family and medical leave is a critical policy to help American families, workers and caregivers, and to build our economy back better for all. The U.S. is one of the only countries in the world that doesn't guarantee any form of paid leave, yet paid leave enjoys broad bipartisan support as a top issue for voters in key battleground states heading into 2022.