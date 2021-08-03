TELEVISION: 'Sexy Beasts' mixes blind dates with prosthetics

Love Is Blind: After the Altar release date and time. You can start watching Love Is Blind: After the Altar at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST on Wednesday, July 28. Welcome back, pod people! It's almost time to watch Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix. The dating series is holding a reunion special for the season 1 cast to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the finale weddings. And judging by the Love Is Blind: After the Altar trailer, the two married couples — Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett — are still going strong.