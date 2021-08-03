TELEVISION: 'Sexy Beasts' mixes blind dates with prosthetics
A panda goes on a first date with a tin man, an alien and a bull. Who will be her perfect match?. This is how superficial dating is: Television producers have resorted to dressing human singles as animals and otherworldly creatures in hopes that they'll see one another for their personalities first, looks second. In "Sexy Beasts," a new Netflix reality dating show, singles meet one another while disguised in colorful costumes — drinking beers and trying to kiss without their horns, snouts and nose rings getting in the way.www.arkansasonline.com
