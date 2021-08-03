Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
GeekyGadgets

Initecs mini bolt action pen

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Initecs has created a new mini bolt action pen available in a wide variety of different materials including Titanium Grade 5, Copper, Brass and Aerospace Grade Aluminum. The minimalist has this month launched via Kickstarter and offers a rugged compact writing tool designed to provide an every day carry (EDC) pen that is always ready for action.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolt Action#Titanium Grade 5#Copper Brass
Related
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Samsung S Pen Air Actions Updated With Support for the S Pen Pro

The Samsung S Pen Air Command Module is being updated with support for the yet-to-be-released S Pen Pro at launch. The update also brings a new ‘Scan for S Pen’ pop-up message accompanied by a sketch of the S Pen Pro. In a leaked screenshot, users are instructed to press...
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Blink Mini review

The Blink Mini isn’t for security experts but those who want to feel safer. As such it’s a great product because it’s easy to install, will adapt to nearly any visual tastes, and won’t break the bank. Tech fans’s initial disappointment at the inevitable nudges toward a cloud storage subscription might be assuaged by the option of a hub, though MicroSD would be easier, and the Blink app is good but would benefit from geolocation.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

KeySmart Tactiv WP09 Bolt Action Pen writes under water and has a rifle-inspired design

Write even in extreme conditions with the KeySmart Tactiv WP09 Bolt Action Pen. This writing accessory is 100% waterproof thanks to its Rite in the Rain waterproof ink. It can even write underwater and in extreme temperatures from -30–250°F. So if you need to write in the field, this is the pen for you. Also, the Bolt Action Trigger is similar to loading a riffle. Simply push, turn, and release the clip to reveal the pen point. In fact, the pocket clip is designed like a bipod, and the grip is similar to the gun barrel and handguard. What’s more, the premium aluminum housing features aircraft-grade aluminum, a copper ink cartridge, and a stainless steel pocket clip, making this one premium pen. Impressively, this rugged pen also writes upside down and is easy to disassemble and clean. Finally, the strong grip makes this pen a joy to write with.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Mini Blaster

Mini Blaster is an arcade shooter with minimal graphics. Raise the level and get upgrade, strengthen your ship and defea…. Mini Blaster is an arcade shooter with minimal graphics. Raise the level and get upgrade, strengthen your ship and defeat the approaching enemies. ■ Game System The operation is only movement, you can play with one hand. Automatically attack enemies within range. No need to aim in detail! Defeat enemies, collect gems and level up. Choose a upgrade and get stronger and stronger. ■ Many Upgrades You can get various kinds of upgrades for each level up. If you combine them, they will be even more powerful. Let's defeat the enemy with the strengthened your machine. ■ Various Palettes and Styles Unlock new palettes and styles with the gems you've collected. The palette can change the color scheme of the screen. Aim for a high score with a new color. Style affects the upgrades that appear. Find your favorite style.
BicyclesThe Next Web

Furo X review: A carbon fiber folding ebike for weight weenies

Ebikes are inevitably heavier than their analog counterparts thanks to the addition of a motor and battery, so getting them to approximate the weight of typical ‘analog’ counterparts isn’t going to happen unless you make some unique changes to the frame. And nothing is more associated with reduced weight in the cycling world than good old carbon fiber.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

A bolt action pen from Keysmart that can also write underwater

If you ever go shopping for a tactical pen, you’ll find that there are a million different options. Chances are brands with names no one’s heard of are manufacturing them. KeySmart, however, is a brand that’s made practical EDC accessories for a long time. Now, they’re expanding their fantastic line of products with a new item: the Tactiv WP09 Bolt Action Pen. Its design uses premium materials that are sure to have you writing in even the most extreme conditions. Perfect for your daily carrying routine! Let’s get a better look at this handy accessory.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

SnapFresh Cordless Lawn Mower review – not enough power

REVIEW – In the last year I’ve been transitioning to battery-powered tools for working in my yard. After I reviewed WORX’s cordless fan, I purchased their weed eater. SnapFresh then sent me their leaf blower and their hedge trimmer, both of which I liked. The most recent lawn tool that I’ve been testing is a cordless lawn mower by SnapFresh.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Mini Ceramic Blade Shavers

The 'Erazor' portable electric razor is a miniature personal grooming device that is focused on providing users with a compact yet powerful tool for looking their best. The electric razor works by being charged up via its built-in USB-C port and will go to work offering ample power for many shaves. The unit is equipped with ceramic blades that are rated to deliver years of dependable use without dulling for a close shave down to 0.05mm.
EngineeringThe SOLIDWORKS Blog

Mechanism Library: Multicolor Pen

I’ve had the privilege of interviewing over 50 engineers while co-hosting the “Being an Engineer Podcast.” I’ve noticed a trend of senior mechanical engineers mentioning that tearing apart and reverse engineering products/gadgets is one of the optimal ways to improve one’s mechanical engineering skill set. I have a passion for...
Militaryoutdoorchannelplus.com

Range Report: Savage Impulse Bolt-Action Rifle

This may be the bolt-action that finally turns American hunters on to the straight-pull rifle. Although various forms of the design have been fielded for nearly 150 years in other countries, the straight-pull bolt-action rifle has largely been ignored by hunters in the United States. We're used to lifting the...
BusinessPosted by
thedrive

Can HGV’s Flashlight-Sized Mini Tire Inflator Actually Inflate Your Tires? Eh

This handheld unit fills tires and fits even the smallest glovebox. You never know when a rogue nail will strike or when you’ll wake up to a flat tire. An immediate fix is necessary, but your spare donut is unavailable, and the tire is too low to drive on safely. A portable tire inflator is the solution. However, not all portable tire inflators are created equally.
AdvocacyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

CD4017 Decade binary clock kit hits Kickstarter

If you are looking for an interesting project to keep you busy you may be interested in a new binary clock kit launched via Kickstarter this week in the form of the CD4017 Decade. Created by power grid operator Ian Dunn the kit allows you to solder together your very own CD4017BE Decade Logic Clock, a clock based on the 4000 series digital logic chips. “The 4017 Logic clock is a clock unlike any other. You may assume that such a clock must use a micro controller. That would be cheating! This clock uses 4000 series digital logic IC’s from start to finish. ”
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Scosche MagicMount MSC 4-in-1 review – A versatile, MagSafe compatible dashboard mount for iPhone

REVIEW – Our phones are indispensable when driving, often providing directions, music, audiobooks and more. But, did you know that at least 24 states here in the US ban the use of a hand-held cell phone while driving? That doesn’t mean you can’t use your phone for directions, but it does mean that you need a secure location for your phone that isn’t your hand. Scosche has a new configurable solution called the MagicMount MSC 4-in-1 that’s designed to be used with Apple’s MagSafe Charger and provides multiple mounting solutions in your car.
Electronicsmmorpg.com

Gamakay (Womier) K77 RGB Mechanical Keyboard Review

Gamakay, which appears to be the new brand name for Womier, is back again with its latest RGB keyboard, the Gamakay K77. It features a four-layer frosted acrylic case and more RGB LEDs than it has keys to light up your desk. At $69.99, it’s only a few dollars more than Womier K66 and even cheaper than the TKL K87. Let’s see how it stacks up!
Electronicsrekkerd.org

808 Flash Sale: D16 Group’s Nepheton drum machine on sale for $29 USD

D16 Group is offering a discount of over 70% off on the Nepheton instrument plugin, an emulation of the famous TR-808 drum machine from Roland. Nepheton brings all the sounds and detailed nuances of the original, captured perfectly in your DAW. Nepheton contains 17 fully synthesized modules that work together...
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Epomaker SK61 mechanical keyboard review – small in size but big in features

REVIEW – If you’re like me and have been using a full size keyboard including a 10-key number pad for most of your life, the world of tiny keyboards can be a bit of a shock. Just last year I started experimenting with different keyboard layouts (I don’t need numpad as often as I used to in my daily work), and it’s pretty great how much desk space you can get back with a smaller form factor. I have been using the Epomaker AKKO 3068 small keyboard since I reviewed it earlier this year at my treadmill-desk station, as well as the full size Glorious Modular Mechanical Keyboard at my main gaming station. I had hoped to replace the GMMK with the Epomaker SK61 keyboard and Epomaker SK1 number pad (also being reviewed by me currently), but it turns out that I need a few of the missing keys that have been trimmed down to this 61 key form factor. I instead used it at my treadmill-desk where I spend several hours each day during work trying to burn off whatever massive amount of sugar I’ve inhaled that day. I think this product might be a great fit for some gamers who want a small keyboard, or typists who don’t need arrow keys or the pgup/pgdn/del/end/ins/home key cluster very often.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Elago Leather & Lycra Apple Pencil Holder Attaches to Your iPad

The elago Lycra Apple Pencil holder gives you a handy way to keep your Apple Pencil staying with your iPad. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. The Apple Pencil case works with both Apple Pencil 1 and 2 models. With included adhesive, the pencil holder is easy to attach to the back of your iPad or iPad case. Meanwhile, the ultra thin form factor ensures it’s compliant to the sleek design of your iPad. With two optional classic colors, it meets more personal preferences.
Electronicshackaday.com

Wristwatch PCB Swaps Must Be In The Air

Are we seeing more wristwatch PCB swapping projects because more people are working on them, or because we saw one and they’re on our mind? The world may never know, but when it comes to design constraints, there’s a pretty fun challenge here both in fitting your electronic wizardry inside the confines of an injection molded case, and in the power budget to make your creation run on a sippy straw of battery power.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Realme Pad: new certifications hint at 2 different battery SKUs for the upcoming tablet

Realme has now reportedly registered new batteries with the TUV safety authority. The unusually high rated and typical capacities of the two new power-packs have resulted in speculation that they are destined for this OEM's upcoming first-gen tablet. Should this be the case, it seems the device might have different versions, one with slightly more battery life than the other.

Comments / 0

Community Policy