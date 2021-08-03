On Branding: The Southwest brand flies higher for less but there’s a method to their madness [Column]

“For those of you who haven’t been in an automobile since 1964, this is a seatbelt.” Such was my introduction to the off-beat quirkiness of the Southwest Airlines brand during the safety briefing on my first flight with the airline. The flight attendant was half safety instructor and half stand-up comedian, but she had our attention. “In the highly unlikely event of a water landing between here and Chicago, your seat cushion can be used as a flotation device,” she continued, “after which you may keep it as a souvenir from Southwest Airlines.”