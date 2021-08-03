Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Dissident Artist Leaves Hong Kong For Taiwan

By AFP News
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Hong Kong's best known artists confirmed on Tuesday that he had moved to Taiwan in search of "100 percent freedom" from the government's crackdown on dissent. Kacey Wong's departure is the latest blow to Hong Kong's reputation as a regional haven for the arts and free speech as government critics face growing scrutiny from authorities.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vera Lynn
Person
Carrie Lam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Taiwan#The Hong Kong Free Press#Cornell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jackie Chan says he wants to join the ruling Communist Party of China

Jackie Chan has said he is interested in joining the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). On Thursday (8 July), during a symposium in Beijing, the 67-year-old actor and stunt artist shared his thoughts about a keynote speech delivered by President Xi Jinping at the centenary celebrations of the CPC on 1 July. According to Global Times, The Karate Kid actor said he was proud he was to be Chinese and expressed his support for the political party.“I can see the greatness of the CPC, and it will deliver what it says, and what it promises in less than...
Foreign PolicyTimes Gazette

The United States vs. China

The headline accompanying this column is a rather dramatic way of putting it, but the reality is that China aspires to meet and surpass the USA economically, technologically and militarily, to become the putative leader of the world. Can they? Having been a “China watcher” for many years, and having travelled to China many times, let me offer some thoughts on this contest — United States vs. China.
Politicskcbx.org

After Being Silent For Decades, Japan Now Speaks Up About Taiwan — And Angers China

SEOUL, South Korea — Japan is undergoing a remarkable shift in its stance on one of the most contentious issues in Asia: Taiwan. Mainland China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949, and Beijing has vowed to unify with the self-governing island — by force, if necessary. The Biden administration is counting on help from its allies, especially Japan, to deter such a move.
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

Beijing’s Attempts to Intimidate Taiwan Have Backfired

In the past few months, the United States has worked to deepen long-standing ties with Taiwan and has corralled like-minded allies into openly supporting it. Many have considered this a necessary response to Beijing’s attempts to convince the Taiwanese people and military of the inevitability of reunification and to show the United States its determination to achieve that goal, by force if necessary. To date, this strategy has yet to persuade Taiwan that Beijing is unstoppable or convince the United States to step back. Instead, it is inspiring greater urgency among the United States and its allies and has placed Taiwan on the international agenda. With its credibility critically damaged by the crackdown in Hong Kong and repression at home, Beijing’s tactics have only complicated its path to cross-strait unification.
IndiaPosted by
The Atlantic

China Discovers the Limits of Its Power

“Chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes.” That’s how Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese Communist Party–run Global Times, described Australia last year. The disparaging description is typical of the disdain that China’s diplomats and propagandists have often shown toward governments that challenge Beijing—like Australia’s. China is...
ChinaInternational Business Times

China Shocker: Communist Party Account Reposts Video That Threatens To Nuke Japan

China has taken its aggressive posturing toward its neighbors over disputed territories to an outrageous new level earlier this week when a video, purportedly posted on a channel approved by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), threatened to rain "continuous nuclear bombs" on Japan if the country intervened in the Taiwan issue.
ChinaNPR

A New Tunnel Is Spotted At A Chinese Nuclear Test Site

China appears to be expanding its sprawling nuclear weapons testing complex in the nation's western desert. Satellite imagery shared exclusively with NPR shows a possible new tunnel being dug and fresh roads added at the site, known as Lop Nur, where China has tested its nuclear weapons in the past.
SportsBBC

Chinese gold medallists face investigation over Mao badges

The International Olympic Committee says it is investigating two Chinese cyclists who wore badges featuring an image of the country's former leader Mao Zedong during a medal ceremony. A spokesman said the IOC had contacted the Chinese Olympic Committee for a report on the incident. The pair - Bao Shanju...
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Chinese nationalists turn on their athletes

The pressure on Chinese athletes to perform has never been higher. Anything less than a gold is being seen as athletes being unpatriotic by furious nationalists online. The BBC's Waiyee Yip reports. China's mixed doubles table tennis team made a tearful apology at the Tokyo Olympics last week - for...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Any form of U.S. military contact with China's Taiwan opposed

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- A State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson on Thursday voiced firm opposition to any form of military contact between the United States and China's Taiwan region. "There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China," said spokesperson Zhu Fenglian, when...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

China to U.S.: Stop Treating Us Like Your ‘Imaginary Enemy’

Beijing has accused the United States of treating China like an “imaginary enemy” ahead of crucial diplomatic talks set for Monday between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. In a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing claims that the U.S. is orchestrating a “whole-of-government and whole-of-society” campaign to “demonize” China. “The U.S. seems to be demanding cooperation when it wants something from China,” the statement says, accusing the U.S. of “decoupling, cutting off supplies, blockading or sanctioning China when it believes it has advantage; and resorting to conflict and confrontation at all costs.” The statement goes on to scold the U.S. administration for criticizing human-rights abuses in China, claiming that due to America’s track record on Native Americans and its overseas military actions, it is “in no position to lecture China on democracy and human rights.” The U.S. has not yet released a response to the statement.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
IBTimes

Singapore PM Warns US Against Hard Line Toward China

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday warned the United States against aggressively challenging China, saying Washington's increasingly hard-line views could be "very dangerous." He said the United States had moved from an approach of healthy competition with China to the view that America "must win, one way or...
IndiaPosted by
The Week

Bowing to Beijing

Out of fear of losing access to the huge Chinese market, Hollywood film studios are censoring themselves. Here's everything you need to know:. Hollywood is under fire from all sides for capitulating to the Chinese government, which demands that all foreign films meet its ideological standards. John Cena, who stars in the ninth Fast and Furious action car-chase series, recently apologized to Chinese fans after referring to Taiwan as a country in a promotional video. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province that will inevitably come under its control. "I'm very sorry for my mistakes," Cena groveled, while speaking in Mandarin. "Sorry. Sorry. I'm really sorry." Fans of the original Top Gun have noticed that in the upcoming sequel, the flag of Taiwan that was on Tom Cruise's jacket has disappeared. And in the credits of its 2020 live-action Mulan remake, Disney thanked local officials in Xinjiang, where China runs brutal "re-education" camps for Uighur Muslims and has been accused of genocide. "Instead of us doing business with China and that leading to China being more free," said director Judd Apatow, "what has happened is that China has bought our silence with their money."
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

Director Chen Kaige’s Son Drops U.S. for Chinese Citizenship, Signaling Growing Allure of the China Market

Chinese director Chen Kaige’s U.S.-born son Arthur Chen Feiyu has swapped his American citizenship for a Chinese one, a change widely viewed locally as a savvy move to boost his burgeoning career in the mainland. The move comes as Chinese public opinion about celebrities has hinged upon questions of nationality. For instance, Beijing banned mentions of China-born Chloe Zhao earlier this year — despite her Oscar sweep — after a frenzy of inquiry erupted online over her true nationality, among other issues. Arthur Chen, it seems, is preemptively sidestepping all that drama. “After a wait of several years, the young man’s wishes has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy