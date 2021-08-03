Dissident Artist Leaves Hong Kong For Taiwan

Out of fear of losing access to the huge Chinese market, Hollywood film studios are censoring themselves. Here's everything you need to know:. Hollywood is under fire from all sides for capitulating to the Chinese government, which demands that all foreign films meet its ideological standards. John Cena, who stars in the ninth Fast and Furious action car-chase series, recently apologized to Chinese fans after referring to Taiwan as a country in a promotional video. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province that will inevitably come under its control. "I'm very sorry for my mistakes," Cena groveled, while speaking in Mandarin. "Sorry. Sorry. I'm really sorry." Fans of the original Top Gun have noticed that in the upcoming sequel, the flag of Taiwan that was on Tom Cruise's jacket has disappeared. And in the credits of its 2020 live-action Mulan remake, Disney thanked local officials in Xinjiang, where China runs brutal "re-education" camps for Uighur Muslims and has been accused of genocide. "Instead of us doing business with China and that leading to China being more free," said director Judd Apatow, "what has happened is that China has bought our silence with their money."