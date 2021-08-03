Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Horoscopes by Holiday

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19): Luck may come to the young beginner, but good fortune is like a sparkler in the hand; a quick-burning excitement, insignificant next to the resounding boom of triumph. Triumph belongs strictly to those who endure. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Action prevails. Action makes a difference in...

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Taurus#Leo#Virgo#Libra#Scorpio#Capricorn#Pisces#Openness Openness#Mercury#Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleGood News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning July 9, 2021. Cancerian author Vladimir Mayakovsky wrote a poem about how one morning he went half-mad and conversed with the sun. At first he called the supreme radiance a “lazy clown,” complaining that it just floated through the sky for hours while he, Mayakovsky, toiled diligently at his day job painting posters. Then he dared the sun to come down and have tea with him, which, to his shock, the sun did. The poet was agitated and worried—what if the close approach of the bright deity would prove dangerous? But the visitor turned out to be friendly. They had a pleasant dialog, and in the end the sun promised to provide extra inspiration for Mayakovsky’s future poetry. I invite you to try something equally lyrical and daring, dear Cancerian.
LifestyleElite Daily

There Will Be A Lot Of Pressure On These 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of August 2

In astrology, nothing is ever inherently “good” or “bad.” Most of the time, your horoscope sits somewhere in the middle, because beauty is only beautiful thanks to the way it shines beside the ugliness. Life is a mixed bag, filled with shades of gray, and astrology is a language that describes exactly what shade we’re dealing with. So when I say August 2, 2021 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Aquarius, and Pisces — don’t let it bring you down.
LifestyleElite Daily

August Will Be A Golden Month For 3 Zodiac Signs

August has officially arrived, fanning the flames of Leo season. Embrace the golden and glimmering vibrations of this fixed fire sign, because it could help you tap into your creativity, as well as unleash your ability to let loose and have fun. Everything simply feels more alive when the sun is in Leo, which is probably due to the fact that the sun literally rules over Leo. In this zodiac sign, the sun always shines brightest and boldest, which is one reason why August 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Virgo. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under any of the aforementioned trio, you better get ready for a grand time.
LifestyleElite Daily

The Struggle Will Be So Real For These 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout August

August is here, the sun is shining, the pool is warm, and the sky is blue. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out... a lot. When the weather is perfect and you’re constantly being inundated with “fun” and you’re still not having a good time, it can definitely make you feel even worse. The sun may be in vibrant, glowing, and gregarious Leo, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to make all your problems go away. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2021, you may be feeling the summertime sadness.
Lifestyleastrostyle.com

August 2021 Horoscope: The Lion’s Gate and the End of Denial

Out of the Pisces prism and back to the safety zone? Jupiter ends its brief fantasy dip in Pisces and returns to scientific Aquarius, accompanied by Mars in clinical Virgo. And just like that, the stars flip the script from Hot Vax Summer to Hot Mask Summer. The good news? There’s still plenty to be hopeful about in your August 2021 horoscope, even as we’re forced to get real.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn In August 2021

You’ll learn self-discipline. You’ll work your ass off to get where you want to go. You’ll learn patience. Good things take time. You can’t fast forward to the future. You’ll learn self-love. You’ll start to see beauty in yourself that was invisible before. Cancer. You’ll learn not to jump to...
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Your August 2021 Horoscope Gives Off Major Main Character Energy

Welcome to August, babe! Your August 2021 horoscope is filled with ups (and also some downs), but you’ll come out of it stronger and more in touch with your resilience. The beginning of this month leads up to an intense New Moon in Leo on August 8. This new moon is encouraging you to express yourself more deeply and to tap into your creativity, as well as your zest for life.
LifestyleTODAY.com

August horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Astrologically speaking, August is going to be a very intense month. This means that we will have breakthroughs, shake-ups, breakups and breakdowns. If we embrace the changes at hand, we’ll each be able to transform into the person we are meant to be with ease. These are the key astrological...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These Are The 9 Best Zodiac Pairs For Marriage, So Go Put A Ring On It

When you think about astrological compatibility, it might be in terms of dating or sexual chemistry. In other words, usually, the short-term. But as it turns out, the stars also have plenty of advice to offer when it comes to long-term compatibility, and in particular the best zodiac pairs for marriage. And while short-term and long-term compatibility might share some common qualities — like whether or not your personality types work well together, along with emotional and sexual harmony — marriage compatibility takes additional factors into consideration. For example, for signs to be compatible for marriage, they need to have shared elements, like values, goals, and preferred lifestyle, since you'll be sharing a life together.
AstronomyPosted by
StyleCaster

A Spicy New Moon In Leo Is Coming On August 8 To Stir Things Up

Expect the unexpected during the New Moon in Leo on August 8, because life is about to get ~spicy~! Uranus and Saturn will be throwing major shade at this new moon, pushing us to adjust in ways we won’t anticipate. Calling this new moon an opportunity for intense growth is no understatement, so get ready to grow or get left behind. When a new moon comes around every 28 days, it’s a time to settle down, take a pause and think about what we wish to manifest or pull into our lives. You can light a candle, make a list or...
LifestyleElite Daily

This Is Your Most Secret Fear, According To Your Zodiac Sign

If you follow or study astrology, you've probably spent hours upon hours Googling and researching your sign and the qualities associated with it. You’ve probably wondered, “Is this really how I come off?” The interpretations available about each zodiac sign tend to take a positive approach 99% of the time, which can be very uplifting — but can also feel a little too good to be true. Since there’s an array of information to be digested about the zodiac, it's not too often that you come across the not-so-fun facts about your zodiac sign, like your most secret fear.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: Your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 8/06/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Competition can be good when it's the opponent – and not the prize - that spurs you on. This is how you bring out the best in each other. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You're like Ferdinand the bull. All you want to do is hang in the shade, but today's Sun/Uranus square shows you sitting on a bee. Get ready to spring about in crazy directions.
Relationshipspurewow.com

The 2 Zodiac Signs Who Are Heartbreakers (& One Who Loves Being in Love)

Relationships are hard work. And while some couples will go to great lengths to make it last forever—going to counseling, planning lavish dates and trying to meet their partner’s every need—others are more than happy to cut ties and move on with their lives. This might have something to do with their sun sign, so find out the two zodiac signs who are heartbreakers and one who loves being in love.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Lies About The Most

You lie about whether or not you’re fine. You pretend everything is okay even when you’re dying inside. You lie about why you can’t make it to parties and work functions. You make up excuses so you can stay home alone. Gemini. You lie about your past. You don’t want...
Travelpurewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: August 1 to August 7

As we continue to emerge from the wreckage that was 2020, it’s important to address the role that each of us has to play in rebuilding our community. This week’s astrology is defined by the sun (our life force) opposing Saturn (our sense of responsibility) on the 2nd. This aspect is about taking bold action that benefits the collective. It’s about sacrificing our pride for the greater good. No wonder it’s found in the birth chart of celebs like Dolly Parton, Prince and Whitney Houston, whose star power stands the test of time. Like the sense of wonder and wholeness that comes from a clarifying meditation session, this week we have the opportunity to meet our most authentic selves.
AstronomyWillits News

Salome’s Stars

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You still might have to deal with some lingering confusion that marked a recent workplace situation. But for the most part, you should now be well on your way to your next project. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) A new commitment might demand...
LifestyleRedbook

What You Need to Be Happy, by Zodiac Sign

Happiness isn’t one size fits all. It looks different for everyone—and yes, it’s different for each zodiac sign. Your Sun sign’s personality traits mean you thrive under unique conditions—for example, certain signs are happiest when they’re surrounded by loved ones, while others thrive when they’re alone. Once you find what makes your Sun sign soar, you’ll be ready to take on the world. Think of it as your cosmic sweet spot. (BTW, if your Sun sign’s advice doesn’t resonate with you, check your Moon sign too.)
LifestyleThought Catalog

This Is The Affirmation Every Zodiac Sign Needs To Hear Right Now

I understand my steps, even if the path is not clear. Proceeding with caution, slowing down, speeding up, changing course. It’s all okay, Aries. You don’t need to justify your path or explain it to anyone as long as you are self-reflective and transparent with yourself. You are great at changing direction and keeping things flowing into new beginnings. Trust your ability to lead yourself to where you want to be.

Comments / 0

Community Policy