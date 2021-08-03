Ask SCORE: Starting a Small Business? SCORE can help [Column]
SCORE, “Counselors to America’s Small Business” is a part of the United States Small Business Administration with 10,000 volunteers in 300 chapters nationwide that provide confidential, unlimited, free business counseling and mentoring services to entrepreneurs starting or growing a small business. The Berks Schuylkill Chapter in Reading was started in 1965 and has 35 business owners and executives dedicated to helping small business get started and grow. Last year they provided over 400 individual mentoring sessions.www.readingeagle.com
Comments / 0