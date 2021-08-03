OPINION | PARENTING: Telling, not asking, key to halting boy's bad behavior

Q Our 4-year-old, an only child, is giving us fits. As a toddler, he began ignoring us. That evolved into downright refusing to do what we ask, as in, "I'm not going to" and just plain "No." It seems like the nicer we are to him, the meaner he is to us. In addition, his tantrums when he doesn't get his way have become Class 5 hurricanes that last until we give in. We know we shouldn't — give in, that is — but his fits just wear us out. There is no doubt that he's in complete control of our home. Is it too late to turn things around?