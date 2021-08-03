Cancel
Reading, PA

Business Weekly Agenda for Aug. 3

Reading Eagle
 4 days ago

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance will present its annual picnic from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium, 1900 Centre Ave. Don’t miss this opportunity to network, eat, drink and enjoy the sights and sounds of FirstEnergy Stadium. In addition to the third annual Berks Business Home Run Derby, guests are invited on a tour of the ballpark led by a Fightin Phils’ ambassador. Cost: $43 for members, $53 for non-members. A 10-ticket bundle is $390 and a 20-ticket bundle is $775 and includes entry in the home run derby. Tickets include a buffet, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Information: 610-898-7775 or rromig@greaterreading.org.

