Parents Invited Aug. 3 To Meet New Como-Pickton Elementary & Jr. High Principals

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 5 days ago
Comp-Pickton CISD Superintendent Greg Bower invites parents to stop by the school from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, to meet the new elementary and junior high principals. The new Junior High Principal, appointed this summer is Jennifer Rock is excited to be returning home to the area and to the school district she attended from kindergarten through third grade, and where her return as a principal at the district where she spent her first few years of school and where her dad served one the school board for more than a decade.

