Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meadville, PA

Grede completes purchase of Advanced Cast Products

By Keith Gushard Meadville Tribune
Posted by 
The Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcYYr_0bG0ZQe400
Advanced Cast Products has been purchased by Grede of Southfield, Michigan.

VERNON TOWNSHIP — Advanced Cast Products iron foundry officially has a new owner.

Grede, a privately held firm based in Southfield, Michigan, announced Monday it had completed its purchase of the plant located just outside of Meadville.

Grede bought Advanced Cast Products from Neenah Enterprises Inc., another privately held firm in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Terms of the deal, which was first announced last month by the two companies, weren't disclosed.

Advanced Cast Products, which makes ductile iron and austempered ductile iron castings, has approximately 250 employees at its plant in the Kerrtown section of Vernon Township. There are 220 workers on the manufacturing floor with another 30 in administration and office jobs, according to Ann Pedersen, a Grede spokeswoman. No changes in employment are planned.

Grede designs and manufactures ductile, gray and specialty iron castings for automotive, commercial and industrial markets.

"By completing this acquisition, Grede's capabilities and manufacturing footprint will expand and further our leadership position within the industry," Cary Wood, Grede's chief executive officer, said in a statement Monday. "This acquisition is a central part of Grede's strategy to provide our customers the benefit of increased capacity and flexibility, innovative engineering resources and the combined talents of our exceptional teams."

In addition to the Advanced Cast Products plant in Vernon Township, Grede also purchased Neenah's heavy truck business as part of the deal.

Grede plans to move Neenah's commercial vehicle book of business into Grede’s other existing plants in Brewton, Alabama; New Castle, Indiana; Reedsburg, Wisconsin; and St. Cloud, Minnesota, during the next 12 months.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

Comments / 0

The Meadville Tribune

The Meadville Tribune

Meadville, PA
1K+
Followers
65
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Meadville Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
City
Meadville, PA
City
Vernon Township, PA
State
Alabama State
Meadville, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advanced Cast Products#Neenah Enterprises Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said, the insurgents pressing on with their relentless offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
California StatePosted by
CNN

California's Dixie Fire now second-largest in state's history

(CNN) — The Dixie Fire in California, the largest wildfire currently burning in the country, has grown to become the second-biggest in the state's history, according to CalFire. The blaze has scorched 463,477 acres of land in northeastern California and is second only to the August Complex Fire, which ravaged...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

(CNN) — Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. "They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn't," Minnie John said Saturday. "She could have gone on -- she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect."
SportsPosted by
CNN

Women athletes powered Team USA’s Olympic victory

CNN — In June of 2013, Tokyo’s bid to host the Olympic Games in 2020 ranked first in the International Olympic Committee’s technical assessment, something that went a long way a few months later when it emerged victorious as the “safe pair of hands” the IOC was looking for in a host city. What that pair of hands hadn’t counted on was the global specter of Covid-19 and its very real body count in the millions, which threw the safety of the Games into question. But as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo received the Olympic flag from Yuriko Koike during the closing ceremony, we are forced to look forward while reflecting on the last two weeks of international competition: What do we walk away from Tokyo knowing?

Comments / 0

Community Policy