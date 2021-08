All of the skateboarding events at the Tokyo Olympics will be held at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo Japan. The park features both a street course that is designed to represent real street terrain and is made up of stairs, rails, gaps, benches and ledges as well as a park course that is based on traditional concrete bowls and the transitions range from five to ten feet in height. However, the park course also contains spines, hips, extensions, banks and gaps.