Scott County, IA

Letter: Which is it?

Quad-Cities Times
 4 days ago

I see in the paper that the governor is again refusing to issue a mask mandate, thumbing her nose at the CDC and anyone else that knows more about it than she does. She touts her "trust in Iowans to do the right thing". And yet, not too long ago she signed legislation that limits Iowans' ability to vote, ostensibly because Iowans cheat while casting votes, mailing votes and counting votes. So which is it, governor, do you trust or not? If you do, petition to withdraw the voting restrictions. If you don't, issue a mask mandate. You can't have it both ways.

