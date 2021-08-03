LAND USE and YOU: One Way to Tackle Humboldt’s Housing Crisis? Get Small!
Welcome to the inaugural episode of “Land Use and You,” a new series that explores the latest in cutting edge and good old-fashioned land use policy. Ever wondered why housing costs are so damn high in Humboldt? Concerned that hordes of wildfire refugees and remote workers are coming to destroy our North Coast paradise simply by their very presence? Does your eyeball twitch every time someone says “HSU” and “polytechnic” in the same sentence? Are you mad as hell and just can’t take it (1) anymore?lostcoastoutpost.com
Comments / 0