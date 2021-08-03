Cancel
Nickerson, KS

Moore: You can never go home again

Hutchinson News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You can never go home again;” this saying was adopted from the title of a Thomas Wolfe novel and represents an undeniable truth. Some time ago, following a visit to Sterling, rather than taking the most direct route home, I stayed on K-96, a path that would take me past the former home of my family on the extreme northwest edge of Nickerson. The history of how and when the property was acquired is unknown to me, but the memories I formed over the years remain as vivid as ever.

Zenda, KSHutchinson News

Throwback Thursday with a twist: Zenda, Kansas

Zenda, Kansas is the home to a small, rural post office, which is only open in the mornings on Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, it is open for less than two hours from 7:30 a.m. until a little after 9 a.m. Located on Main Street, this little one room white stucco building sits across from the old lumber yard, which is now a restaurant.
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

80 Birthday: Eugena Joy-Findley

Eugena Joy - Findley will turn 80 years old on Aug. 14. She will celebrate with family on her birthday. A card shower is planned in her honor. Friends are encouraged to send cards to 4203 Quivira Dr. Hutchinson, KS 67502. Thanks in advance for making her day special.
South Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Faith notes for Aug. 7

South Hutchinson United Methodist Church encourages everyone to wear name tags while at church to help us and Pastor Mike quickly learn (or relearn) the names of those in our church family and visitors to our worship services. Feel free to wear your masks as well. Worship service is at 10:30 a.m., this week's theme is Love Is… A Holy Covenant Faith, Hope and Love Abide. If you are unable to attend in person, please watch the service on our church Facebook page. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, our new District Superintendent, Rev. Karen Ratzlaff, will be visiting SHUMC. If you would like to meet her, please come to the Gathering Place at 10:30 a.m.
Lyons, KSHutchinson News

Archeologist talks Bison at Coronado Museum

LYONS -- Wichita State University archaeologist Dr. Donald Blakeslee will present a program about “The Quivira and the Hidden History of the Bison” on Saturday at the Coronado Quivira Museum, 105 W. Lyon. During the 10 a.m. program, Dr. Blakeslee will explore the significance of the bison during the time...

