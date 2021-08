McCutchen was removed from Saturday's loss to the Pirates with an unspecified knee injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. McCutchen went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being pulled from the contest. The 34-year-old's availability for Sunday's series finale is up in the air, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Phillies remain cautious and hold him out of the lineup, even if it's not a serious injury.