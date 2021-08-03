Cancel
Tencent says will further curb minors’ time on ‘Honor of Kings’ game

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tencent Holdings on Tuesday said it would introduce new measures to reduce minors’ access to and time spent on its “Honor of Kings” game, a move it plans to eventually roll out to its full games line-up. Players under the age of 12 will be prohibited from spending money in the game, and time restrictions on minors will also be tightened from 1.5 hours to 1 hour on non-holidays, and from 3 hours to 2 hours on holidays, Tencent said in a statement posted on one of its official WeChat accounts.

