Details of murder investigation released
SEYMOUR — The arrest of a Seymour man on a murder charge Thursday morning stems from an incident that started with a report of a second man who had been shot in the abdomen. Jeremiah Christopher Oliger, 32, of Seymour has been held without bond at the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown as part of the investigation into the death of Lelan-Eric W. Sharp, 22, of North Vernon, according to a news release from Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer.www.therepublic.com
Comments / 0