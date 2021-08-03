PUBLIC NOTICE Conditional Use Hearing for Light Commercial Business is
Conditional Use Hearing for Light Commercial Business is scheduled for August 17th at 6:50pm at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building located at 9120 Clearfield Curwensville Highway, Clearfield, PA 16830. Applicant is Robert Lombardo, the tract of land is approximately 2.252 acres located at 2362 Montgomery Run Road; Re: Parcel #1230J08_000_00041 Zoning District is R-U Residential Urban. Type of Business, Welding & Fabrication.www.theprogressnews.com
Comments / 0